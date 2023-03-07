Local students named to UMGC Dean’s List
More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Local students named to the Dean’s List included David Ruiz of Frankford and Adrienne Story of Selbyville.
UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, the university enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
Gogarty named to Dean’s List at Hood College
Patrick Gogarty of Dagsboro was named to the Dean’s List at Hood College for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes degree-seeking students who completed at least six semester hours of Hood work with at least a 3.5 semester GPA.
Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering more than 30 bachelor’s degrees, four pre-professional programs, 19 master’s degree programs, two doctorates and 10 post-baccalaureate certificates, and located in Frederick, Md., near Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
Noble named to Dean’s Honor Roll at University of Mississippi
Malaurie Noble of Frankford was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists. Noble was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi, also known as “Ole Miss,” is the state’s flagship university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College. Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, Miss.
Roth participates in study tour during Jan Term at McDaniel
Joseph Roth of Ocean View, a student at McDaniel College, participated in a study tour during Jan Term, to “Boston: Conference Experiences & Mathematics.”
McDaniel students enrolled in the Conference Experience in Math attended the Joint Mathematics Meetings, the largest mathematics conference in the world.
January Term, known as “Jan Term,” is a three-week session between the fall and spring semesters that allows students and faculty to explore new areas and expand their intellectual horizons with specially designed courses. In addition to a variety of courses held on campus, students can participate in study abroad and domestic study trips, as well as internships and independent study opportunities.
For more information about Jan Term, visit www.mcdaniel.edu/academics/special-academic-opportunities/january-term-courses. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu for information about McDaniel College.