Two local students — Trevor Beachboard of Bethany Beach and Brittany Ritter of Millsboro — earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2020. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
The Georgia Institute of Technology has nearly 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit gatech.edu.