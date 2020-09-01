James Madison University is set to welcome the Class of 2024 to campus this month. The incoming freshman class, representatives said, is an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 36 states, the District of Columbia and 10 countries around the world.
Local students who are part of the JMU Class of 2024 include: Mackenzie Cummings of Millsboro, who will major in biophysical chemistry; and Amber Schaeffer of Ocean View, who will major in psychology.
Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels; keeps classes small with a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio; and has the highest six-year graduation rate among its peer institutions, at 84 percent.