The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies held April 30 through May 2, including to three local students.
Kelli Kuharich of Selbyville was awarded a master’s degree in business administration. Hayden McWilliams of Fenwick Island was awarded a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business Administration. Madison Nickel of Millsboro was awarded a bachelor’s degree in education.
The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA offers 200 degree programs.