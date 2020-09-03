Some 41 Sussex County students recently graduated from Salisbury University. They were among the 1,532 students who received 1,290 bachelor’s degrees, 231 master’s degrees and 11 doctoral degrees.
• Dagsboro area residents who graduated include: Veronica Culver, B.S., finance, magna cum laude; and Dakota Degidio, B.S., computer science.
• Frankford area residents include Caroline Blakeman, M.S.W.; and Aline Check-Guzman, B.A., international studies.
• Millsboro area residents include Kyle Hickman, B.S., management; Andrew Howard, B.A., communication; Brandon Lewis, B.S., marketing; and Joshua Shugard, B.S., marketing.
• Selbyville area residents include Karen Jimenez, B.A., Spanish, magna cum laude; Volha Panco, B.F.A; and Alexa Shoultes, B.A.S.W., magna cum laude.
• Other area residents who graduated from SU include Kelly Van Meter, B.S., accounting, of Ocean View.
