Four local students earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) in the fall of 2021. They are: Constance Righter of Millsboro, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting; Owen Hanratty of Selbyville, bachelor’s degree in business administration; Jessica Dassen of Millsboro, master’s degree in environmental management (Millsboro); and Lisa Gray of Ocean View, master’s degree in management.
More than 8,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 30 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees worldwide in the fall of 2021.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus offers award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics and information technology. With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission-to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, as well as doctoral programs.