Two local students recently earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).
Samuel Gene Gravely of Ocean View earned a bachelor’s degree in digital media and web technology. Kristen Michelle Oakey of Selbyville earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.
