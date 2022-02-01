Albright College is celebrating the hard work of top-achieving high school applicants by awarding academic merit awards. The college’s admissions team considers grade-point average (GPA) to be a primary indicator of motivated students of academic promise, and two local students recently earned merit scholarships at the college:
• Liana Lloyd-Wood of Millsboro earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College. Currently attending Sussex Academy, Lloyd-Wood is interested in studying game and simulation development and/or computer science in college.
• Melanie Ceylan of Millsboro has also earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College. Currently attending Sussex Central High School, Ceylan is interested in studying biology: biotechnology and/or biochemistry in college.
Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $19,000 per year, are offered to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top 5 percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Albright College, founded 1856, is located in Reading, Pa., and is home to undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students.