Bullis earns President’s List honors at Shenandoah
Taylor Bullis of Millsboro is one of 477 students who made the President’s List and one of 1,087 students who made the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the prestigious academic recognition of the President’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Va., with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With approximately 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools. For more information, visit su.edu.
Local students named to President’s List at Mount St. Mary’s
Mount St. Mary’s University announced this week that 148 students, including two local students, earned President’s List honors in the Fall 2022 semester. The high-achieving students earned a 4.0 grade point average with at least 12 earned credits in the Fall 2022 semester.
Local students earning the honor included Erin Duncan of Selbyville and Graham Preston of Frankford.
Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near Emmitsburg, Md., with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs, as well as 24 NCAA Division I athletic teams. Founded in 1808, Mount St. Mary’s includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.
Athey named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Kutztown University
More than 1,980 students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Page Athey of Selbyville.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Founded in 1866, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education located on 289 acres nestled in the East Penn Valley in Berks County, between Reading and Allentown, Pa. KU students select from more than 130 areas of study within four colleges in a liberal arts academic environment. To complement their studies, KU’s NCAA Division II athletics program with 22 varsity sports joins the more than 160 student clubs and organizations providing students with a variety of activities for learning and discovery. For more information, please visit us at www.kutztown.edu.
Tucker graduates from Lebanon Valley College
Zachary Tucker of Fenwick Island is one of more than 60 Lebanon Valley College students who graduated in December 2022. The college celebrated the students’ academic achievements and accomplishments.
Tucker received a master’s degree in business administration from LVC. Tucker is a graduate of Century High School.
Lebanon Valley College, founded in 1866, offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 45 majors. Located eight miles from Hershey, Pa., the college has 1,600 undergraduate and more than 400 graduate students. More than 35 percent students participate on its 27 NCAA Division III athletic teams or eSports teams, and students volunteer more than 20,000 hours of community service during the academic year.
Terry named to Dean’s List at Lebanon Valley College
Laicie Terry of Millsboro is one of more than 850 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Terry is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience at The Valley and is a graduate of Sussex Central High School. Learn more about LVC at www.lvc.edu.