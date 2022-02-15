Patrick Gogarty of Dagsboro, a member of the Class of 2024, was named to the Dean’s List at Hood College for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes degree-seeking students who completed at least six semester hours of Hood work with at least a 3.5 semester GPA.
Hood College is an independent liberal-arts college, offering more than 25 bachelor’s degrees, four pre-professional programs, 19 master’s degrees programs, two doctorates and 10 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, Md., near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to internships and research opportunities.