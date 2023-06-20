Two local students recently graduated from the College of William & Mary. Grace Scott and Madison Vogel, both of Ocean View, both graduated with bachelor’s degrees.
Additionally, two other local students were recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2023 semester: Taylor Fischer of Millville and Max Vogel of Ocean View. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. presidents, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler; numerous senators and members of Congress; and other national and international leaders. William & Mary is currently ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities and has been designated a “Public Ivy.”