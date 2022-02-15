Jezzelle Repalbor, a sophomore English major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. A graduate of Sussex Academy, she is the daughter of Jesselyn Hare of Georgetown.
All students earning a position on the dean’s list-a recognition of academic excellence-must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester. Dickinson College, located in Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783 and is a private liberal-arts college. For more information, visit www.dickinson.edu.