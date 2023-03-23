Grise scholarship to be granted to local student
The Preceptor Omega Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Chapter this spring will be granting the 27th annual Howard D. Grise Memorial Scholarship to a qualified high-school graduate. Candidates must reside in the Indian River High School attendance area and demonstrate a commitment to the community through volunteerism.
Applications may be obtained from Indian River High School or Sussex Technical High School guidance counselors, by email at nc1belle1946@verizon.net. The application deadline is April 20.
South Coastal AARP to award scholarships
The South Coastal Delaware Chapter of AARP will give two $1,500 college scholarships to Indian River High School seniors in 2023. This is the 16th year of the scholarship program, which recognizes two outstanding students who have attended IRHS for at least their junior and senior years.
The students are selected based on their academic record, extracurricular, community and work activities, and on an essay related to students’ scholastic and career goals. Electronic fillable applications are available through the office of the high school guidance counselor. The IRHS applications are due back to the guidance counselor by Wednesday, April 5. The scholarship recipients will be announced on May 17 as part of an awards program.
The local AARP chapter will also award three scholarships to DelTech students — two $1,000 scholarships to two nursing students and one $500 scholarship to a non-nursing student, for the fall semester. The scholarships, which are awarded to adult students (25 or older) are given for both the fall and spring semesters each year. For more information, students should contact the school’s Admissions & Financial Aid office.
The South Coastal AARP Chapter offers programs of community outreach, advocacy, scholarships, travel and a range of social and recreational activities for those in southeastern Sussex County. The South Coastal AARP Scholarship Committee is also the sponsor of the Artisans Fair, to be held Saturday, May 27, at Lord Baltimore Elementary School. For information on membership for those 50 or older, email Rieck5226@aol.com or call Dottie Rieck at (302) 539-2654. Those interested in exhibiting at the Artisans Fair can go to southcoastalaarp.org and click on Artisans Fair.
LBWC scholarship applications due March 31
The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) of Ocean View is inviting high school seniors living in the Indian River School District to apply for its 2023 scholarships. The application deadline is March 31.
The scholarship program is open to qualifying seniors who attend Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School or Sussex Technical High School. Applications must comply with the required criteria identified in the scholarship application materials to be considered. Interested students are being urged to contact the guidance department at their high school for information about how to apply. Candidates will be evaluated on their academic qualifications, extracurricular activities, community service, employment experience and financial need. Scholarship winners will be notified on or around May 15.
VFW holding contests, offering scholarship for students
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has a number of contests and scholarships going on through the month of March.
Creative Patriotic Art contest (Grades 9-12) entries due March 31.
Also for Grades 9-12, 3-D Patriotic Art contest entries are due March 31.
Illustrating America Art Contest (Grades K-8) entries are due March 31.
Get Excited for Red, White & Blue (Grades K-12) entries are due March 31.
Contest applications can be downloaded at www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships, or send an email to scaux@aol.com for more information.
Additionally, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary members of the Ocean View Mason Dixon Post 7234 are offering a $1,500 scholarship to a 2023 graduating student attending Indian River High School. Applications, due by March 30, are available on the Indian River High School website or by email to scaux@aol.com.
Alpha Alpha presenting Howard Scholarship
Alpha Alpha Sorority is presenting the Paula A. Howard Community Scholarship to a graduating senior who is currently attending Indian River High School.
Interested students are urged to contact the Guidance Department or contact Sue McKone via email at PAHScholarship@gmail.com. Applicants must comply with the required criteria identified in the scholarship application materials, and the deadline to apply is March 31, 2023. After selecting the final five candidates, the committee will begin an interview process with the finalists between May 18-22. The scholarship winner will then be notified.
Submissions open for IR Alumni scholarships
The Indian River High School Alumni Association will offer three scholarships this spring, to IR seniors and alumni of all ages. All applications are due by Friday, April 21. The 2023 awards aren’t about academics or financial aid but the applicant’s school spirit or personal character.
Applications found are at the IR Guidance Office and online (www.IRHSAlumni.com).
The IR Pride Scholarship aims to award multiple prizes of $500 to $1,000 to IRHS seniors. The award celebrates school spirit, not just academics, athletics or financial need. Applicants will respond to the question “How have you contributed to make IR a better place?” including leadership, school spirit or good deeds.
The IR Pride Scholarship for Current Alumni is offered to graduates of all prior years and all ages. Winners can receive $500 for any college level, from an associate degree to a post-doctorate. Applicants must be Alumni Association members (register online, free of charge).
Finally, the Ridge Murray Memorial Scholarship is offered in honor of a 2014 IRHS graduate who passed away unexpectedly in November of 2021.
“Through the generosity of his family, friends and the community, the Ridge Murray Memorial Scholarship has been established,” said his parents, Dana Murray and E. Bennett Murray IV. “Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to IRHS graduating seniors that show similar characteristics to Ridge in making our world a better place by helping others, community involvement, being a team player, respecting others and working hard.”
They said the entire Murray family has been overwhelmed by the community’s support and love, and thanked everyone who contributed scholarship, which will be awarded for many years to come.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains,” the family said, helping Ridge’s name to live on.
Indian River High School Alumni Association formed in 2012 to connect alumni, while supporting and promoting IRHS. With community support, they’ve given more than $60,000 in scholarships to more than 70 students. The Alumni Association meets monthly and welcomes new members and ideas.
Fundraising continues to support as many student scholarships as possible. The group will host their Beef & Brew fundraiser, with homemade food and live music, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at $35 per ticket.
Donation checks are also welcome, to IRHS Alumni; 29772 Armory Road; Dagsboro, DE 19939 (Memo line “IR Pride Scholarship,” “Ridge Murray Scholarship” or “General donation”).
For more information, visit www.IRHSalumni.com, email IndianRiverAlumni@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.