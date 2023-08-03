Al Townsend of Dagsboro told Indian River School District officials recently that traffic using the gated rear entrance of Indian River High School from Omar Road is out of control, with student drivers busting through gates and cruising across soybean fields.
The school’s main entrance on Armory Road, Route 20, is monitored and has established routes and gates for traffic. Townsend’s home borders the high school at the rear gate, and he said that is where all the trouble starts.
“They are driving through the soybean fields, and a panel truck just went through the gate after school hours and broke right through the gate and lock,” said Townsend during public comment at the Indian River School District Board of Education meeting last week. “It has turned into a freeway through here, and people think it’s a state road.
“I am trying to be a good neighbor here,” he said, “but it’s time for something to happen. Closing the gates is not enough, because they drive over the lawn and the curbs,” as well as the soybean crops that outline the rear access to the school.
“Traffic goes through the cross-country field, and the students are partying back there,” Townsend noted. “There is no grass growing on the field anymore” due to the auto traffic.
“I am a member of the fire department and work the night shift, until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. in the morning,” he said. “I come home, and there is so much traffic, even at those hours. Who is going to be responsible for this, the taxpayers?”
Townsend noted that he has been a local volunteer firefighter in Dagsboro for more than 42 years.
“I am mostly concerned about the safety of these students and high volume of travelers in front of my home in Dagsboro,” Townsend told board of education members.
He later told the Coastal Point that the land on which IRHS now sits once belonged to his family. He brought to the IRSD board meeting the 2001 zoning ordinance approval for a zoning change from rural farmland to commercial, for the high school to be built.
“This approval and zoning ordinance called for no traffic to be coming through the back gate,” shared Townsend with the board of education.
“It is the zoning law, and my concern is that somebody will get hurt coming off Omar,” said Townsend. “The fields are torn up, and we will have to replace the lawn. They park and they party out on the fields, and my question is: What are you all doing back there?”
“They are up to no good,” that is for sure, stated Townsend in an interview and discussion with board members after the IRSD meeting.
He found a sympathetic ear with Board Members Heather L. Statler and Donald Hattier after the formal comment period. Statler, who represents District 3, including the town of Dagsboro, is an IRHS graduate herself and seemed familiar with the back access to the high school.
“These kids knew it was open in the back for so long that the [emergency and loading dock] access had become a thoroughfare,” said Townsend to the board members. “This was all my land at one time.”
Statler promised the Townsend family an investigation and traffic study.
Hattier said, “This is a problem I believe we can solve for you.”
“We have just been in our board of education meeting, approving hundreds of thousands of dollars for entranceways to the new high school,” Hattier said of capital budgeting discussions about the new Sussex Central High School. “We are already spending a great deal on student safety for our schools as well.”
“A fence that would link to our rear gate or extend from the football and athletic fields might be as low as $10,000,” Hattier estimated.
Both board members expressed astonishment that a panel truck delivery driver had the temerity to simply push through and break a padlock at the rear gate when it was closed for the evening.
“The IRSD is working with me, and I am not ready to blow this thing up,” said Townsend about his public comment at the board meeting. “But let me hang on to everyone’s business cards here, just in case.”