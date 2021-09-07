On Aug. 28, the Sussex County Safe Kids Coalition, Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, Selbyville Police Department and Delaware State Fire School partnered to hold the first annual Laura Madara Back to School Health Fair.
“Laura was an example of dedication to her community, serving through Delaware Parks & Recreation, the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Safe Kids Coalition and others,” organizers noted.
At the Back to School Fair, approximately 25 community partners came together to give children and their families information and provide interactive activities that may keep them safe. An estimated 300 people attended the event.
Children were provided back-to-school supplies and provided a backpack by the Delaware State Fire School and Sussex Safe Kids.