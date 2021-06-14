More than 700 students were named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester, including two local students.
Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro, studying PreK4 w/SpEd at Alvernia’s Reading Campus; and Luke Wetzel, also of Millsboro, studying sport management at Alvernia’s Reading Campus, both were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
“Congratulations to these outstanding students for their continued commitment during this especially challenging year,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. “We couldn’t be more proud of their continued success.”
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
“Every Alvernia student showed courage, determination and a deep care for one another that led to another successful semester, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Alvernia University Senior Vice President & Provost Glynis Fitzgerald. “The students that earned Dean’s List honors also showcased an adept ability to persevere and thrive in uncertain times.”
Alvernia University operates on a 191-acre suburban campus in historic Berks County, Pa., and is a Franciscan university of nearly 3,000 students.