More than 66 percent of parents reported recently that their kids have their own handheld device, and 1 in 3 kids downloads games and apps without any adult supervision.
In another year of increased screentime for kids, Lingokids, a play-learning application with original content and additional educational content from Oxford University Press, last week released a report exploring kids’ phone and tablet usage, as well as their parents’ approach to online safety.
The report, which surveyed parents of children ages 2-8, presents new data revealing that a majority of kids (66 percent) have their own handheld device, and some other perhaps surprising results, such as that 1 in 3 parents lets their kids download apps on their own, with no supervision. According to the Children’s Online Privacy & Protection Act (COPPA), children must have parental permission, and social communities, game makers and app creators must include children’s identity in their privacy programs.
While parents may feel like they have a good handle on internet safety, according to the Lingokids survey, keeping up-to-date on the latest findings and putting that knowledge into practice with their children is not an easy thing to do on a consistent basis.
With children doing their homework online, attending virtual classes and spending more time indoors due to the pandemic, screen usage has gone way up for 78 percent of families across the country. Parents agreed that screentime can be very beneficial and that they have been able to incorporate healthy screentime into their daily home routines and use it as additional outlets for learning or creativity. The Lingokids report showed that:
• 85 percent of kids use a handheld device more than three times a week, with 68 percent using devices every day;
• 39 percent of kids spend 1 to 3 hours per session on their device; and
• The top three choices of content for kids were games (64 percent), YouTube videos (59 percent) and educational apps (45 percent).
With this big increase in screen time, parents shared with Lingokids their biggest fears about keeping kids safe online were:
• 63 percent of parents were concerned about their child becoming attached to these devices and spending too much time on them;
• 48 percent of parents were concerned about their children coming across content that was not age-appropriate;
• 39 percent of parents were concerned about their children talking to other people online; and
• 36 percent of parents were worried that more screen time would replace their child’s desire to hang out with friends in real life.
Lingokids board member, retired teacher, mother and grandmother Suzanne Barchers recommends that parents always be highly aware of the content their children are consuming on devices and ensure that the devices have adequate parental security installed.
When parents are managing their children’s screen time and also helping them stay safe online, she recommended:
• Talking with the child about online safety and appropriate screen time. Have the conversation early to ensure it sticks with the child.
• Playing an educational app helps to extend the learning from the screen into real life.
• Never allowing kids to download an app without permission. Parents need to be the gatekeeper for any new content.
• Stopping ad content. Make sure the apps the child plays have no ads and don’t allow them to click outside the experience the parents are letting them engage with, where they could accidentally experience inappropriate content.
• Looking at what they are doing. Ask questions such as “Can I play with you?” and “What game are you playing?” to stay involved and aware.
To find quality content or trusted resources, look at sources such as Common Sense Media and Privacy Vaults Online (Privo.com), or talk to other parents to see what they use and trust, and read reviews on the app stores.
Denise Tayloe, CEO of Privo, based in the Washington, D.C., area, said, “Children’s safety and online harms are now at the forefront. Parents need to know where kids are landing. We are adding Privo Protect for parents — where consumers and parents have a signal to let these apps know they are dealing with a child, the age of a child for purposes of better treatment and handling. We now see more age-gating on these sites. Companies and community managers need to take the right action when the child is at your door.”
For more information about online safety and safe screentime, parents may also visit Nemours Children’s Health for tips, at https://kidshealth.org/en/kids/online-id.html.