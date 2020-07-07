The Lewes Public Library is now offering a weekly online English Conversation Group. English as a Second Language speakers are being invited to improve their English listening and speaking skills, increase their vocabulary and practice pronunciation. Members can gain confidence and fluency in a relaxed, supportive setting.
The sessions will be every Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., and are led by a trained ESL facilitator. Basic conversational English ability is required. The group is open to anyone 16 or older. The group will meet via Zoom.
Registration is required to receive the meeting invitation. To sign up, go the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us). For help with registration, either email the library (lewes.library@gmail.com) or call the library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.