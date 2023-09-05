Kaci Leppert and Maci Silicato are the first recipients of the Scott Kammerer Scholarship awards.
Kammerer is CEO of SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group based in Rehoboth Beach, and eligible applicants must have worked for SoDel Concepts employees for at least two full months of the previous calendar year. They must also be high school graduates in an undergraduate, graduate or trade program.
“Our mission at SoDel Concepts is to help our team grow personally and professionally, regardless of whether they remain in the hospitality industry,” Kammerer said.
Leppert and Silicato will each receive $2,000 toward higher education.
Leppert, a former Thompson Island Brewing Co. employee, is pursuing an undergraduate degree at the University of Delaware.
Silicato is pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy at Drexel University. She’s worked at Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes since she was 18.
The Delaware Community Foundation manages the fund and selects the recipients.