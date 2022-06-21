Bucknell University recently released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year, and Hunter Lebow of Selbyville, a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in business analytics was named to the list. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Founded in 1846 and located along the banks of the Susquehanna River in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is an undergraduate-focused institution that offers more than 60 majors and 70 minors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and natural and social sciences, as well as global study, service-learning and research opportunities. Bucknell has 3,700 undergraduate and 30 graduate students.