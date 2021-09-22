Lebanon Valley College (LVC) this week announced that it has its largest first-year class in history. The 487 new students surpassed the 478 new enrollees in 2019. Aside from last years’ COVID-affected enrollment across the country, LVC has welcomed record classes of new enrollees in four of the past five years, representatives said.
Local students include:
- Desiree Tomswitmer of Millsboro, a graduate of Susquehannock High School, who is planning to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
- Penn Smith of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, who is planning to pursue a degree in physics.
- Juan Parada of Frankford, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, who is planning to pursue a degree in psychology.
Lebanon Valley College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors and graduate degrees, in accounting/MBA (3+1), applied kinesiology, athletic training, business administration, clinical exercise physiology, clinical mental health counseling, education, intelligence and security studies, music education, speech-language pathology, sport performance and STEM education, and numerous graduate certificates. The college employs 122 full-time faculty members; of the permanent faculty, 83 percent have doctorates or equivalent terminal degrees. The student-faculty ratio is 12:1, with an average class size of 20.