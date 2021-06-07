Nearly 440 students in the Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs at Lebanon Valley College celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during three commencement ceremonies. The college held three distinct commencement events — one for physical-therapy doctoral graduates and two for undergraduate degree recipients — as part of the CDC and other COVID-19 protocols.
Local students who were among the graduates include:
- Andrew Tung of Millsboro. Tung received a bachelor’s degree in economics from LVC. Tung is a graduate of Sussex Central Senior High School.
- Shelby Hoke of Millsboro. Hoke received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from LVC. Hoke is a graduate of Sussex Technical High School.
- Zachary Tucker of Fenwick Island. Tucker received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from LVC. Tucker is a graduate of Century High School.
