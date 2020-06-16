Lebanon Valley College recently congratulated more than 850 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Dean’s List students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the Dean’s List include: Rylee Shockley of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education; and Shelby Hoke of Millsboro, also a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree and doctorate in physical therapy in exercise science and physical therapy.
Lebanon Valley College offers bachelor’s degrees in the arts and humanities, business and communications, education, health professions, social sciences and psychology, and science, technology, engineering and math. Advanced health professions degrees include master of athletic training, master of clinical mental health counseling, master of science in exercise science (three tracks), master of speech-language pathology and a doctor of physical therapy.