Selbyville Middle School is now the fourth Indian River School District school to show elevated lead contamination in drinking or cooking water facilities, according to state officials and the local school district. Some environmental organizations and university officials are suggesting parents test their kids for lead exposure at regular check-ups.
Four schools in the Indian River School District (IRSD) system showed elevated levels of lead in the drinking water at kitchen prep sinks and at drinking water bottle fill stations, according to a Delaware Health & Human Services Department of Public Health (DPH) report.
The district sent a memo about the issue home to parents last week and provided the Coastal Point with a statement:
“Testing at Selbyville Middle School was done on December 23 and we received the results on January 17. By last Thursday [January 19], staff and families had been notified of the results, which were also posted to the district website.”
“As with every school [of the four], we have turned off all water sources at SMS that have tested for elevated levels of lead and initiated remediation measures on those fixtures. These sources will not be turned back on until remediation efforts are complete and the results of resamples fall within acceptable levels as defined by the State of Delaware. If parents feel the need to have their child tested for elevated blood lead levels, we would certainly encourage them to do so. This was stated in the message we sent to families last week.”
“The testing found elevated lead levels at two fixtures at Selbyville Middle. These fixtures have been turned off from public consumption and the Indian River School District will pursue remediation efforts to address this issue.”
More detailed results for Selbyville Middle School can be found on the district website at https://www.irsd.net/parents___students/lead_in_drinking_water_testing. Families can also monitor current and future results at de.gov/schoolwater. A cursory search shows that two drinking water faucets in Classroom A-106 were found to have elevated lead levels.
The DPH originally indicated that 47 schools statewide showed high levels of lead contaminant in drinking water. The Carver Education Center, Long Neck Elementary School and Millsboro Middle School are the other three IRSD schools with lead in the drinking and food preparation public water supply. The SMS results are from re-testing by Batta Environmental.
The State identified some mistakes in its initial lead sampling, including testing buildings during COVID-19 closures and testing non-consumption sources, and noted the need to better communicate testing results.
Batta Environmental Associates Inc., a Newark-based environmental consultant, are now retesting all fixtures that initially tested at 7.5 ppb or higher and all consumption points at schools statewide.
“It is critically important that we conduct additional water sampling that provides timely and accurate data regarding the quality of water that our students, staff and school communities consume,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “This is also an important step to help restore confidence for the public. We want our children, their families and our educators and staff to be able to concentrate on learning, assured that their buildings and water are safe.”
According to federal standards, acceptable levels of lead in water must be lower than 0.015 milligrams per liter. However, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) notes that the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard for lead in drinking water is “zero, because lead can be harmful to human health at even low exposure levels.”
“People in the Indian River School District need to test their children for lead poisoning,” said Greg Layton of Food & Water Watch. “If your child goes to one of these four schools, you must take them for testing” at their next check-up. “My own mom was a pediatric nurse, and she always encouraged the screening.”
Recent studies have found that partial water service line replacements are unsafe.
“It’s a bad idea for these schools to shut down just one water line to the kitchen sink which shows the lead contamination,” said Layton. “Partial line replacements disturb any lead remaining in the line and could cause a ripple effect.”
Partial line replacements, as suggested by state officials, have been shown to cause increases in lead levels for four to 18 months after the pipe replacement. This could be due to the disturbance made by the replacement, causing the “pipe scale” — or built-up minerals that coat the inside of a pipe — to release lead, according to Food & Water Watch.
“Parents don’t all ways know how important it is to reduce exposure,” said Lahne Mattas-Curry of the University of Maryland’s Doctoral Program. “All parents should have their children’s blood-lead levels tested during their annual physical if they are concerned and talk to their pediatrician. There are no safe levels of lead.”
“Lead exposure, especially in children, can affect IQ and has other health impacts,” she added.
There is no safe blood level for young children, thus all sources of lead exposure to children should be controlled or eliminated, according to the CDC.
The results are a compilation of nearly two years of testing at Delaware schools, with facilities in the Red Clay, Colonial and Indian River districts reporting some of the highest lead levels among the 19 school districts and 25 charter schools tested.
The State of Delaware is actively working with federal and local partners to ensure all Delaware children and school staff have safe and clean drinking water. With the support of a grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), DOE — with help from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) — had begun the sampling initiative in Delaware schools in October 2020 to identify the levels of lead within the drinking water system.