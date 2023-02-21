Students from Indian River High School, Sussex Technical High School and Sussex Central High School were recipients of scholarships in 2021 from the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC), based in Ocean View, which awards funding to deserving students to help with expenses of their continuing education. LBWC also selects and funds participation of sophomores in the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) program. Pictured receiving congratulations from Carolyn Pesce, president of LBWC, third from right, are: Kaitlyn Johnson, HOBY winner from Indian River High School; LBWC scholarship winners Ann Weaver, Abby Wilson and Olivia Olley, all from Indian River High School, and Haley Krause of Sussex Technical High School. Not pictured are scholarship winners Brynn M. Hovatter of Sussex Tech, Novie Truitt of Sussex Central and Benjamin Spencer of Indian River, as well as Camryn Ehlers, HOBY winner from Indian River.