The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) of Ocean View welcomes high school seniors living in the Indian River School District to apply for its 2023 scholarships. The application deadline is March 31.
The scholarship program is open to qualifying seniors who attend Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School or Sussex Technical High School. To be considered, applications must comply with the required criteria identified in the scholarship application materials. Interested students are being urged to contact the Guidance Department at their high school for information about how to apply.
Candidates will be evaluated on their academic qualifications, extracurricular activities, community service, employment experience and financial need. Scholarship winners will be notified on or around May 15.