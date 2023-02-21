Lord Baltimore Women’s Club celebrates promising students

Students from Indian River High School, Sussex Technical High School and Sussex Central High School were recipients of scholarships in 2021 from the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC), based in Ocean View, which awards funding to deserving students to help with expenses of their continuing education. LBWC also selects and funds participation of sophomores in the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) program. Pictured receiving congratulations from Carolyn Pesce, president of LBWC, third from right, are: Kaitlyn Johnson, HOBY winner from Indian River High School; LBWC scholarship winners Ann Weaver, Abby Wilson and Olivia Olley, all from Indian River High School, and Haley Krause of Sussex Technical High School. Not pictured are scholarship winners Brynn M. Hovatter of Sussex Tech, Novie Truitt of Sussex Central and Benjamin Spencer of Indian River, as well as Camryn Ehlers, HOBY winner from Indian River.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) of Ocean View welcomes high school seniors living in the Indian River School District to apply for its 2023 scholarships. The application deadline is March 31.

The scholarship program is open to qualifying seniors who attend Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School or Sussex Technical High School. To be considered, applications must comply with the required criteria identified in the scholarship application materials. Interested students are being urged to contact the Guidance Department at their high school for information about how to apply.

Candidates will be evaluated on their academic qualifications, extracurricular activities, community service, employment experience and financial need. Scholarship winners will be notified on or around May 15.