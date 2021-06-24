LB Teacher of the Year Absher tackles students’ learning challenges

Amy Absher struggled with school during her childhood. She was always off-task, and learning new subjects did not come easy.
One teacher changed everything. Absher’s third-grade teacher, Beth Conaway, made learning fun by showing students a different way of learning — through partner work and hands-on activities. Conaway’s influence was important for Absher’s eventual teaching career.
After eight combined years of teaching at Lord Baltimore and Georgetown elementary schools, Absher has helped many young students overcome their own learning challenges. She was recently named Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022 at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
Absher teaches third grade, and her students are open to new ideas every day, she said. The biggest challenge teaching third-grade students is helping them meet all their needs, she explained. She employs various strategies to get the most out of each individual student.
“I do a lot of turn-and-talks. I strategically place my high-achieving students with a student that’s struggling, next to each other. They can turn throughout my lesson and have conversations and collaborate,” Absher said.
Absher has a rule for her classroom: The students are not allowed to use the word “easy.”
“What’s easy for one isn’t easy for someone else and, knowing that, they can achieve something. There’s multiple different ways of learning,” she said.
The classroom environment that she encourages helps students feel comfortable with learning.
“Her classroom presence, high expectations and encouraging technology allows students to feel confident as they encounter challenges and take risks in their educational journey,” said one colleague.
Absher graduated from Sussex Central High School in 2008. She attended the University of Delaware and received a K-6 education degree and a K-12 special-education degree. Two years later, she went back for her master’s degree in teacher leadership. This past May, she earned a master’s degree in literacy.
In the long-term, she envisions being a reading specialist or coordinator, she said.
Her teaching experience helps with being a leader. She is the lead mentor for the building, and she oversees teachers with one to four years of experience, she said.
“I am helping them build a rapport with their students and helping them through the basic everyday needs that you don’t learn when you’re in college,” she said. “It’s easy for them to get lost in the shuffle, and especially this year a lot. I had eight new teachers this year, and it was extremely challenging because this wasn’t a typical year.”
Absher serves as the Learning Focused Curriculum Cadre Member for the third grade. She works with other third-grade teachers in the Indian River School District to make sure the curriculum is aligned to third-grade standards.
The past school year was very difficult for students, she said. Absher initially met her students through Zoom, and she wanted to keep things as normal as possible, she said.
“The first day that I saw both groups of students, I still did a read-aloud, and I sat there and I held the book. I still had an anchor chart behind me, and I still wrote on the board and kind of maneuvered around my classroom, just like if they were there, instead of making presentation after presentation.”
Absher was very happy when she won Teacher of the Year, and it was a dream come true to be honored, she said.
“It was honestly a huge shock. I mean this was my dream. As a teacher, you always say, ‘Oh, I don’t really care about being Teacher of the Year,’ but deep down you know that it’s a huge honor, and I was in total shock when they came to me,” she said. “The matter of excellence that the teachers you’re competing with, you’re like, ‘Wow! What did I do any differently than those teachers? So, it was just a complete overwhelming feeling, and I’m so honored to represent a school like Lord Baltimore.”
She credits her family’s support in helping her win the award.
“I would just definitely just say my family, first and foremost — my husband, my parents — they have supported me through everything. Getting two master’s degrees after graduating, while teaching, while trying to plan a wedding — and that was just a huge support.”
Absher believes that Lord Baltimore Elementary School has a great staff of experienced teachers and administrators, and they are always supportive, she said.
“For teachers who have been teaching here for 30 years and they still want to teach and they never leave — that’s saying something about your school as a whole, your parents, your community,” Absher said. “I can’t say this enough: Having a supportive administrative team, it just makes the difference. You can go to them with just about anything. If you have a student that you’re having issues with or if you’re feeling overwhelmed, they’re always there to guide you.”
Teacher of the Year
LB Teacher of the Year Absher tackles students’ learning challenges
By Cayden Steele
Coastal Point Intern
