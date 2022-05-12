Jennah Truitt, a kindergarten teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View, is this year’s Indian River School District Teacher of the Year. Truitt is considered by many of her peers to be a “teacher’s teacher” — as evidenced by the standing ovation she received as teachers and administrators jumped to their feet at Sussex Central High School auditorium when her name was called as the top educator last week.
“Dr. Truitt truly has a classroom presence you can just feel,” said Lord Baltimore Principal Pam Webb in making the nomination. “She is diligent and highly motivated. She is building a solid foundation for her students along with enhancing their social and emotional needs.”
“She is top notch, for sure, said Barkley Heck, assistant principal at Lord Baltimore. “She is very dedicated and really knows her students and her standards. She is all-in. She knows the families. She is a recent Delaware presidential teaching award winner — which is a very prestigious award, and Jennah represents our state at the national level,” said Heck, also a past presidential teaching award winner, who has worked in the Indian River School District for 20 years and at Lord Baltimore for four years in administration.
As Teacher of the Year, Truitt will receive $500 and be compensated to attend the teaching conference of her choice, with expenses paid. She also received gift cards for supplies and other items from every school in the district, including Amazon.com gift cards and other monetary gift card promotions. The gift cards were neatly arranged on a hibiscus tree in a decorative planter.
“We are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Judi Brittingham, director of special education for the IRSD. “We are celebrating the best of the best. We have teachers from four years of experience up to over 20 years” among this year’s nominees.
Brittingham said that 10 of the 15 teaching honorees have served their entire careers in the IRSD.
Jay T. Owens, superintendent of the Indian River School District, said, “Tonight you will hear how they feel, how they teach, and learn about their impact in the classroom and beyond. They have an undeniable work ethic. This week, I saw students at both of our high schools as they choose an education major for the next chapter of their lives. I noted how honorable it is to be a teacher.”
“They have chosen the best profession in the world,” said Owens. “I also added very seriously that ‘It would be great if they would contact me in four years when it’s time to choose a school district’ — please give me a call.”
“Look where you are today,” said Owens, from the first years of college when these teachers decided to select a profession. “You have tremendous passion to make a difference in the lives of your students. The footprint you are leaving is larger than you might imagine.”
Truitt has been a teacher in the Indian River School District for the past 11 years and a dually certified kindergarten teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary since 2015. She previously served as a preschool, second-grade and third-grade teacher at Long Neck Elementary School and the Project Village program. She was also selected as Lord Baltimore’s Teacher of the Year in 2018-2019.
Truitt holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from Salisbury University, and a master’s degree and doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the American College of Education.
In 2018, Truitt was the recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics & Science Teaching, which is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government for teaching excellence.
During her time at Lord Baltimore, she has also been an IRSD Special Education Ambassador (2018) and been recognized as one of Beebe Healthcare’s Progressive Women in the Community in honor of International Women’s Day (2020). She is a member of the district’s Special Education Task Force and previously served as a kindergarten lead teacher for the district’s science and English language arts committees. In 2019-2020, she represented the Indian River School District on the Delaware Department of Education’s “Bridging Kindergarten” committee.
“The moment you enter Dr. Truitt’s classroom, it is evident that she possesses the qualities of an extraordinary educator,” said Lord Baltimore Elementary School Principal Pam Webb. “Her classroom presence, high expectations and encouraging demeanor allow the students to feel confident as they embark on their educational journey. I take advantage of visiting her classroom frequently to remind myself of why we all committed our lives to education.”
Haley Mears, last year’s Teacher of the Year, from East Millsboro Elementary School’s ILC program, made her valedictory remarks before the new 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year was announced.
“I am a teacher first and foremost. I want to do a better job this year than [I did] at last year’s Teacher of the Year ceremony,” she joked, because she was too emotional to make an acceptance speech.
“I was shocked to be selected. All of my connections and many of my family members are all educators,” said Mears. “From the time I was 5 years old, I knew I wanted to be a teacher. From the moment I graduated from IRHS, I became a teaching paraprofessional. From the early days, I knew I wanted to be a teacher.”
“I have a chance to work with new teachers” during this year as Teacher of the Year, said Mears with a nod to this year’s winner. “I got to speak at district kickoff in August.”
“The experience that was my favorite [during her term] was to serve on the selection committee for the teacher of the year for next year,” said Mears. “I was not feeling my best self. It was the time change this spring; we start doing sports and activities after school, and I am the personal chauffeur. Plus, there is State testing.”
“I know this time of year is like that for many teachers,” Mears confided to her peers. “It is amazing to me how we can fall into a funk and the simplest thing can pull us out of it. I loved watching you rock it out on the lesson videos that you have recorded” and submitted for final award judging. “I tell new teachers all the time, ‘You have to be the joy in your own classroom.’ Remind yourselves why you chose this career.”
Albert Einstein urged that students be taught a “longing for knowledge,” noted Mears. “Awaken the joy in creative expression and knowledge.”
“Joy is the operative word,” noted Mears in her departing words. “It is something you want to do every day.”
“We need to teach them to ask questions — even the tough ones,” she added. “Teach them to have a voice, how to seek the truth and not just believe everything they see on social media.”
Teacher of the Year finalists named
These are the Indian River School District Finalists for Teacher of the Year:
• Sommer Atkins, Indian River High School;
• Jacob Austin, Millsboro Middle School;
• Khara Bauer, John M. Clayton Elementary School;
• Wendy Breedlove, Howard T. Ennis School;
• Mary Caligiure, Southern Delaware School of the Arts;
• Karlie Class, IRSD Early Learning Center;
• Jacob DeLillo, East Millsboro Elementary School;
• Elizabeth Edwards, Long Neck Elementary School;
• Brandon Gibbs, Georgetown Elementary School;
• Nicole Jenney, North Georgetown Elementary School;
• Jordan Marvel, Sussex Central High School;
• Brittany Rummel, Georgetown Middle School;
• Lisa Stetler, Selbyville Middle School;
• Michele Timmons, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School.
As the district’s Teacher of the Year,Truitt is now eligible for the state Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in October.