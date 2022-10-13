It’s not every day that an antique truck and a giant bee-bearing banner show up at your front door.
But then again, it’s not every day that a well-loved elementary school principal falls in the school parking lot during bus duty and breaks her hip.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Lord Baltimore Elementary School Principal Pamela Webb was “going between two buses” and stepped on a stone, which caused her foot to roll, and then she fell.
Webb said she knew immediately that “something wasn’t right.” She now realizes that trying to stand up probably wasn’t the best move, she said this week.
She was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that her hip was indeed fractured, and later that day she underwent surgery in which doctors inserted three screws into her hip. She is now home recuperating and said, “It could have been worse. At least I didn’t hit my head.”
“You know, it was the second week of school, everything’s going great… and then there’s this darn stone,” she said with a laugh.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Webb said, Assistant Principal Barkley Heck called her and said, “Be on your porch at this time, and make sure your hair’s washed.” So she knew something was up, but had no idea exactly what was going to show up at her house that afternoon.
Webb said that at that point she was just happy to get some fresh air.
“It was my first time outside of the house” since coming home from the hospital, she said.
What she didn’t know was that school staff, including Heck and art teacher Samantha Walls, had been collaborating with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company to surprise her. Walls designed a banner with the school’s “bee” theme in mind — “Bee Kind” being one of the hallmarks of the theme — and had all the students and teachers sign it.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the firetruck, as well as a parade of teachers and staff from Lord Baltimore, made their way to Webb’s home in Dagsboro, where she was seated, as instructed, on the porch.
Anthony Petralia, the fire company’s spokesman, said he was happy to do what he could to facilitate the tribute.
“I sensed this would be the golden opportunity to have some entertainment at Pam’s expense,” Petralia said. He and the school staff, he said, “concocted a scheme to both embarrass and boost Pam’s spirits.”
“The procession consisted of Assistant Fire Chief Paul Sterling in the command vehicle, which was audibly sufficient in getting Pam’s attention when we were in front of her home,” Petralia said, adding that, along with the teachers’ vehicles, he drove the antique firetruck with Jim Johnston, whose grandchildren attend Lord Baltimore.
The procession was a few minutes late arriving to Webb’s home that afternoon because of an accident on Route 26 between the firehouse and Dagsboro. Photos from the accident show the 1945 Autocar engine along the side of the road as fire company members and Delaware State Police responded to the accident.
Once the firetruck arrived at Webb’s home, the banner was removed from the truck and presented to Webb. She said this week that it is currently on display in her home, where it brings her cheer every day.
“I feel safe to say that Principal Webb was both surprised and happy,” Petralia said.
Webb said she will be at home recuperating until at least November. She said that, while “I miss my LB people and my kiddos,” she is gratified by their support.
“I can’t say enough for everybody’s outreach… the text messages, just checking in,” she said, adding that Heck has been joined in the school administration office by Karen Clausen, who was most recently assigned to Georgetown Elementary School and that “I know they’re in good hands.”
She joked that, with her husband, physical therapist Tye Webb, on duty 24/7, she will get “no slack” in her recovery process.
Webb said last week’s parade of support “was definitely a highlight” of her recuperation period. But she quickly added, “I’m chomping at the bit, wanting to get back to school.”