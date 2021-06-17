The fifth-grade class at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View graduated on an overcast afternoon last week, though it was brightened not only by colorful balloons, but also by uplifting congratulatory messages and the excitement of heading to middle school.
After awards were presented — including Citizenship, Honor Roll, High Honor Roll, Presidential Achievement and Presidential Excellence — students’ names were called and they walked to the podium, set up outdoors, with the ceremony also made available via Zoom videoconferencing, and accepted their certificates, ending a school year that forced them, as well as teachers and administrators, to take unfamiliar measures to protect against the coronavirus.
“The Citizenship Award is a big award because of the character piece,” Lord Baltimore Principal Pam Webb said.
“You have to have character to get this award. You have to be kind to others, not get any discipline referrals, make good choices — all the things they need to be good citizens. I would love to give a huge compliment to our staff members at Lord Baltimore for their dedication and perseverance through the challenges the pandemic has brought to us as educators. They embraced it and they made sure the students felt safe at school — which, sometimes, was hard, especially in the early stages.
“They made sure the students were safe, that they were appreciated. One of the big things I noticed at the fifth-grade level was some of the teachers were giving fist-bumps and, ‘Love ya,’ ‘Love ya, kid.’ The relationships they build with these kids, whether they are here for one year or from kindergarten on — they have gone over and beyond to make this year successful.
“The students did an awesome job with all of the COVID guidelines,” fifth-grade teacher Dana Lambert said before the ceremony, on Friday, June 11.
“They followed the guidelines. They listened to the teachers, and the teachers listened to the administration, and we were very successful. We gave mask breaks during the day when they could pull their masks down. We kept them distanced to prevent any spread of any kind of sicknesses. We tried to keep it as normal as we could in an abnormal situation. I feel everyone made the best of the situation, parents included. They helped us by working with us,” Lambert said, noting that the fifth-graders are heading to various area middle schools and are excited.
“We’ve heard comments from some of them about being nervous. They are used to being top dogs in the building this year, and now they are going to be the youngest in the building. We tell them, ‘Make good choices,’” she said.
Also on graduation day, a striking pink bench was presented in memory of Aurora Limmer, who died in 2019 and who would have been in this year’s fifth-grade class. It will be on the school playground in the fall.
“We don’t want her smile to ever be forgotten,” Webb said.
“The bench turned out beautiful,” Aurora’s mother, Lauren Limmer, said. “I cried when Ms. Webb was saying something about it. It is pink with purple hands. The kids put their hands in paint, then on the bench, in the shape of flowers,” she said.
Lauren Limmer and her mother, Denise Limmer, joined one group of students and made their own handprints to resemble butterflies.
Aurora, her mother said, “would have been in awe of the bench.”
“A lot of her friends and all of us were saying how Aurora would have been in love with it,” she said.
A stuffed bear that Aurora held dear —and that while she ill traveled from the hospital to the elementary school to gather messages from students, then back to the hospital — was resplendent in a cap and gown at the ceremony. Since Aurora died, the toy has been traveling with Denise Limmer in her car, but it made a special appearance.
“Aurora would have loved the bench,” her grandmother said.
“There were a couple kids who were crying. I said to them, ‘My daughter and I were privileged to raise an angel,’ and that they were able to know an angel that will be watching out for them. One girl stopped crying and she said, ‘Are you sure?” I said, ‘Yeah, because Aurora didn’t do anything wrong. She was a child, and when a child dies she goes right to heaven,’” Denise Limmer said.