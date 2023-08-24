Bradley Layfield, the embattled principal of Sussex Central High School who is currently on administrative leave confirmed this week, “Yes, I want to be back as principal of SCHS,” in a short series of exchanges with the Coastal Point.
Layfield also defended his reputation through his employment lawyer, who is “doing the talking” while the Delaware State Police continue to investigate the circumstances involved in a fight at the school on Patriot’s Way in Georgetown in the spring.
In the meantime, Layfield said he has been looking forward to the grand opening of the new $146 million SCHS building and participating in the ribbon-cutting for it in the fall semester of 2025. Layfield was highly involved in the planning, construction budget process and Indian River School District funding requests for the high school, with the old building set to become a middle school.
Layfield added that he has been surrounded by supporters, including “lots of family supporters, my friends, and thousands of current and former students and their families,” who have rallied around him since his May 22 suspension, with pay, from the principal position.
Thomas Neuberger of the Neuberger law firm in Wilmington, who specialize in employment law and is representing Layfield, sent a letter to media outlets this week, defending his client.
“This suspension is now 12 weeks old, and the next school year is upon us,” wrote Neuberger. “I have completed my investigation, and I have concluded that there is no factual basis for this suspension. It appears that the suspension mistakenly occurred because my client exercised his discretion on May 17th in sharing a surveillance video with professional staff with a need to know of a dangerous school fight, with racial overtones, that erupted that day,” added Neuberger.
The attorney defended Layfield with a minute-by-minute summary of the actions taken by the SCHS administration after a fight broke out between students at the school, requiring police action. The letter cites that two radio calls were placed and that school safety constables were initially engaged to break up the fight. The attorney disputes that then-Principal Layfield was involved in the physical altercation but says he arrived after it had been contained.
Concern seems to center around the sharing of a compromising photo of a high school junior whose breast was exposed when her shirt was torn off during the fight after being held back by a female assistant principal.
“There is a legal duty on all school personnel to keep their students safe from physical injury when they are away from their parents and in our public schools,” added Neuberger.
“Dr. Layfield ran to the fight in the main hallway before the day began, but it had resolved when he arrived. On returning to the office, and after reciting the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to start the school day, he began to investigate what had happened. He first found [the student, designated as X] in [school resource officer] Detective Cannon’s office, with two other state troopers on the scene for unrelated criminal matters, reviewing surveillance camera footage and cell phone video.”
Last week, in a closed-door executive session, the IRSD voted to install the district’s head of special education, Judith Brittingham, as the acting principal at SCHS. Jay Owens, IRSD superintendent, called her a likely choice to lead the school this fall because she has served on the faculty before and has the credentials for administration.
“We are pleased to have someone of Dr. Brittingham’s experience and expertise leading Sussex Central High School as we prepare to open the 2023-2024 school year,” noted Owens. “Judi has previous experience as a school principal in our district and is a former assistant principal at SCHS. Judi is a gifted administrator who will have the best interests of SCHS students and staff at heart moving forward.”
District officials on Aug. 21 responded to the Coastal Point’s request for comment on Neuberger’s letter, saying only, “The Indian River School District continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the completion of their investigation. The district has no additional comment at this time.”
The Neuberger letter goes on to discuss disciplinary and fighting problems at SCHS and within the school district:
“School staff had issued two radio calls for help during the altercation. So this was thought to be a serious fight, possibly with racial overtones, and school fights are a major unpublicized problem in this and other public school districts throughout the State of Delaware and they need to be controlled and prevented from escalating into serious injuries for any students.”
“Four times later that day, Dr. Layfield, as building principal, reviewed the surveillance video with faculty members who were invited into his office to view the footage on his computer with him.”
Neuberger references students allegedly involved in the incident with anonymizing designations of X, Y and Z.
“Assistant Principal Donovan, a female, who held Y. Y then broke free of Donovan to jump back aggressively and dangerously into the fight, Donovan grabbed her shirt trying to hold on to her and it pulled down, revealing one breast, for one to two seconds, for two to three steps, before Y covered it up, running to again attack X to injure her, in the crowded school hallway.
“At least one female onlooker student had a shocked facial expression over this brief exposure. Y and Z got away from the potentially explosive racial incident, the white female junior was taken to DSP Detective Cannon’s office, who was the SRO.”
Delaware State Police officials have stated publicly that, after a consultation and review with the Department of Justice, that they are conducting a criminal investigation. Further details on the investigation were not given, nor has there been an update since last spring, during the school year.
Donald Hattier, a recently retired chiropractor and longtime member of the IRSD Board of Education, speaking for himself and not for the board, responded to suggestions by Neuberger that the IRSD may have ulterior motives in trying to dismiss or undercut Layfield’s position.
“My comment about safety was in response to the questions that were asked by the concerned parents at last Wednesday’s IRSD executive committee meeting,” stated Hattier. “Although I no longer have kids in the system, I am concerned about that as well.
“The details in Neuberger’s report exceeded anything I could have surmised or was privy to,” said Hattier. “I can only repeat that this is not within our wheelhouse to adjudicate, and the referral appears appropriate at least to me.
“There is a process here that is ever so slowly playing out,” he said. “This incident involved several individuals, and we have not heard from that other person nor his attorney. And I guess in this, I mean me and cannot speak for the rest of the board.
“I have known Dr. Bradley Layfield for many, many years, and I wish the man no evil and only want to find out what happened here,” added Hattier. “I wish the same for the other person.”
“All this having been said,” wrote the attorney, “If the district believes it somehow was an abuse of discretion for my client on four occasions to show this video that day, warn him and put a letter in his file and return him to his duties. And clear his good name. Stop the rumors,” stated counsel Neuberger.
“Dr. Layfield petitions the school board, under the First Amendment, for the redress of this grievance imposed on him, a respected long-term member of the Sussex County community,” he added.