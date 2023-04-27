Rodney Layfield has chosen not to run for re-election to the Indian River School District Board of Education and will conclude his term as board member and president this year.
Three candidates are running in the local IRSD election to replace him as a representative of IRSD District 2. They are Leo Darmstadter, a pharmacist with Beebe Healthcare, Michael Bellerose, a 28-year servicemember of the U.S. Air Force, and Ivan Neal, a former IRSD administrator.
The end of Layfield’s tenure was marked by controversy, after he engaged with coaches from another high school who were described as having been unsportsmanlike in the stands. He is a Delaware State Police trooper and faced internal affairs ethics action from his post over the argument at the Sussex Central ballgame.
Layfield survived a “no confidence” vote taken by his peers on the IRSD Board, by one vote, and continued to hold the gavel for the rest of this school year as board president.
IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens offered praise and appreciation for Layfield’s 13-year tenure on the board, including the past four as president of the board.
“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Mr. Layfield for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Indian River Board of Education,” Owens said this week. “Mr. Layfield has served as board president for the past three years and guided the school district through some extremely challenging issues, including the COVID pandemic.
“His leadership, which also included eight years as vice president of the board, was integral to the construction and eventual opening of the new Howard T. Ennis School north of Millsboro. In addition, he has played a key role in the ongoing construction of the new Sussex Central High School, which will open in 2025.
“One of Mr. Layfield’s most important contributions was his involvement in the creation and expansion of our constable program, which for the past 10 years has helped keep students and staff safe in our schools,” Owens added. “Mr. Layfield has always been an advocate for the Indian River School District, and for that we are extremely grateful. We wish Mr. Layfield the best of luck in his future endeavors.”