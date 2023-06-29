Rodney Layfield ended his 13-year tenure as a member, and most recently board president, of the Indian River School District board of education on Monday night with a tribute from the IRSD leadership.
The focus of the appreciation was on the contributions made by Layfield, including initiating school safety improvements through the progressive constable program 10 years ago and his oversight of two major capital construction projects for new schools to meet the needs of the fast-expanding school system.
Layfield was also credited with guiding the IRSD through the COVID-19 pandemic, including establishing distanced and remote learning systems and policies, navigating school vaccination issues and supporting return-to-school protocols. With the excellence displayed by graduating seniors from Indian River High School and Sussex Central High School this year, Layfield’s contribution to helping with educational continuity was noted by the IRSD board of education and staff.
Jay Owens, IRSD superintendent, said, “Mr. Layfield has served as the board’s representative to the Delaware state school board of education legislative committee.
“He oversaw the building of the Howard T. Ennis School and the ongoing construction of the new Sussex Central High School and for that we are extremely grateful to him.
“He guided us through the pandemic,” said Owens.
Layfield offers appreciation
“I want to thank the community that elected me and supported the direction I took to support all of our students,” said Layfield. “I have tried to represent them. I want to also thank all of the employees within IRSD and thank the custodial staff, bus drivers and the teachers.”
Layfield particularly noted his appreciation for teachers who also provide coaching and mentorship of the IRSD sports teams and clubs, going beyond the call of duty in their job descriptions. Layfield was a student-athlete himself and today coaches in Sussex County youth football programs.
“I am humbled to have been elected by my peers to serve as your leader, as president, and have worked with a host of wonderful board members, including the characters we have on this board today, including Jim Fritz and Doc Hattier,” said Layfield about his colleagues.
“I have appreciated working with Dr. Susan Bunting, our previous superintendent, and with Dr. Jay Owens today,” said Layfield about the administrative leadership.
“I look back today at a 19-year-old kid who joined the Marine Corps to learn leadership, and now I am a 50-year-old man still using those leadership skills” on this board, he said.
He then quoted and paraphrased President Theodore Roosevelt about valiant leadership in the face of adversity.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles. His place will never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
“I do not wish to be among those cold and timid souls,” said Layfield.
Layfield noted that his work on school-choice programs, allowing transfers of students within the IRSD, establishing school constables and “making our schools safer” were among his biggest accomplishments.
“In my 13 years on this board, I have made the schools safer. I appreciate our school resource officers, investigators and the constables,” he added.
“I want to thank my wife, and my son,” who were seated in the front row of the Indian River High School auditorium to support him. “They have had a burden to bear as I volunteered to serve with you.”
Layfield, as president of the Indian River School District last October, narrowly escaped a no-confidence vote at a special session of the board, by a split vote of 5 to 4, with the majority rejecting the public censure. The vote came after racially-tinged comments Layfield had made during a hotly contested football game at Sussex Central High School, when, he said, he believed coaches from another high school had been acting in an unsportsmanlike manner.
“Thank you, very much, for the opportunity to serve and this recognition tonight,” said Layfield.
IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens has consistently offered praise and appreciation for Layfield’s 13-year tenure on the board, including the past four as president of the board.
“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Mr. Layfield for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Indian River Board of Education,” Owens had said when Layfield decided not to run for re-election this year. “Mr. Layfield has served as board president for the past four years and guided the school district through some extremely challenging issues, including the COVID pandemic.
“His leadership also included eight years as vice president of the board,” said Owens then.