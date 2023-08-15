The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, Selbyville Police Department, Indian River School District and the Sussex Safe Kids Coalition announced this week that the 3rd Annual Laura Madara Back to School Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Selbyville Fire Hall.
There will be free school supplies, as well as books from the Selbyville Public Library.
The Laura Madara Back to School Fair began as a way to honor Madara, a dedicated community servant who died in the line of duty while responding to a call for help in 2021. Madara was a person who had many interests, and spent a great deal of her time volunteering for a number of causes in and around her hometown of Selbyville. Her pursuits included educating children and families how to stay safe and emergency prevention through her work with Safe Kids Delaware.
Individuals who are interested in donating school supplies can drop off items at Selbyville Town Hall, the Selbyville Public Library, and Salem Church. The Selbyville Fire Department and Sussex Safe Kids Coalition continue Madara’s work by bringing people together and taking care of one another.
For more information contact Mike Lowe, of the Delaware State Fire School (302-856-5901) or Kelly Kline of the Selbyville Library (302-436-8195).