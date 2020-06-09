Lapenna earns degree at Clemson Jun 9, 2020 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clemson University announced this week announced that Lauren A. Lapenna of Selbyville graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Lapenna was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clemson University Recent News News Delaware Attorney General joining ‘Enough is Enough’ conversation “E… Read More >> Food CHEER feeds seniors with USDA Food Tr… Read More >> Sports Surfin’ Snowman 5-Miler presents donations to local charities Ra… Read More >> Health Weighing the risks after reopening Wi… Read More >> View More Recent News