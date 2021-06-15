Sussex Technical High School landscaping and environmental senior students recently earned national certification to help them in their future careers or continuing education — the third year for a 100 percent pass rate for the program. Completing their national pesticide applicator certification, administered by the Delaware Department of Agriculture, were:
- Taylor Bullis of Millsboro;
- Kaitlyn Cavallucci of Milton;
- Ethan Conner of Milton;
- Cody Dimes of Seaford;
- Jaylin Haynes of Lincoln;
- Logan Miller of Milford;
- Jason Shockley of Greenwood;
- Megan Sterling of Millsboro;
- Kasyn White of Milford; and
- Dayton Wootten of Laurel.
The Landscape Management & Environmental Technologies program, under the direction of G.L. Jefferson, covers knowledge in ecology, natural resources, wildlife, wetlands, soils, plant science, forestry and environmental law, among other topics. Career paths for graduates include environmental technician, environmental scientist, stormwater or wastewater technician, landscaper, environmental educator, biologist, nursery owner, forester, soil scientist or entomologist, among others.