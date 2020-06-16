Ally Lanasa of Millville recently graduated with bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University, the university announced this week. More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester of 2020.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.
Lanasa was also named to Ohio University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including its main and regional campuses.
Students on the Dean’s List came from an array of states. More than 40 states were represented, including: Kentucky, Alabama, Maryland, California, Virginia, Connecticut, Florida and Ohio, as well as Puerto Rico the District of Columbia.
Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
