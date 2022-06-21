Jessica Krok of Millsboro has graduated with a communication degree from Weber State University.
Over 3,293 Weber State University students were honored during the 158th commencement ceremonies April 29. Graduates from both summer and fall semesters were recognized.
“These graduates of all backgrounds persisted and achieved with the support of family, friends, faculty and staff,” said President Brad Mortensen. “We celebrate their success, which will carry them into the next chapter.”
Each college held individual commencement ceremonies for their graduates and had different speakers during their programs. All ceremonies were held in person with an option to watch online.
Krok, the university also noted, earned an Academic Excellence award. More than 3,700 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring 2022 semester, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 3,700, approximately 393 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Weber State is an open-admission institution, serving more than 29,000 students from some of the most ethnically and economically diverse cities in Utah. The university has seven colleges, 225 undergraduate certificate and degree programs and 17 graduate degrees, including a doctorate in nursing practice. Weber State’s 16 teams compete in NCAA Division I athletics as part of the Big Sky Conference.