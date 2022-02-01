Jessica Krok of Millsboro recently earned an Academic Excellence award from Weber State University. More than 3,800 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the fall 2021 semester, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 3,800, approximately 1,200 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment,” representatives noted. “Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant students had to demonstrate their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.
Additionally, many students maintained exceptional academic standards while also managing jobs, extracurricular activities, families and household responsibilities.
Visit weber.edu/wsutoday for more news about Weber State University.