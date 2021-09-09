Mary Kreger’s path to becoming a teacher was not traditional. Prior to working in education, she worked in the fashion industry. Soon after, she realized that was not her ideal profession. Kreger returned to school and received her teaching certification from Salisbury University.
After 21 years of teaching, Kreger has helped students embrace the difficulties of learning math. She was named Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021 at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
Kreger teaches fifth-grade math, and she has many strategies to help struggling students.
“I listen and watch. I will model strategies and teach a variety of strategies. There is more than one way, and I let the kids do a lot of talking and sharing.”
Kreger said she wants to see her students take risks when solving problems, and she has a goal for each student every year.
“My goal for my students is to walk out of that classroom with a newfound love for math. I have a lot of students who come in who are afraid of math. It’s not their strong suit, and that was myself as a child. I struggled at math, which drives my passion for it.”
Kreger was born in Charles City, Iowa. Her father had a profound impact on her teaching career. He taught for 38 years, and he was also a high-school sports coach. His influence still resonates today with some parents in the local area, she said.
“Actually, there are students of his that live out here on the coast. I taught some of his former students’ children, and they come in for parent conferences and say how much they loved my father.”
Kreger’s favorite memories from teaching are the times when students return after she’s done teaching them.
“I had a young man that came back up until the last couple of years, until COVID-19 hit. He still comes back at the end of the school year to just say hi and touch base to let me know what he is doing and where he is in life.”
The most difficult part of teaching is watching the students struggle and not knowing how to reach them, she said.
“Trying so many different approaches and feeling like you’ve hit a wall with them. You don’t want to give up, but the students just don’t have that passion … and trying to break through those barriers is a challenge.”
Outside of teaching, Kreger is an avid runner.
“Running is my therapy,” she said. She track-and-field events and cross-country events in high school. She didn’t love running back then, she said, but used it to prepare herself for basketball season. Now, she said, she appreciates what running does for her life.
“Just a coping skill. Sometimes you’re handed some bad stuff in life, and you’ve got to cope. So, that’s my way of thinking things out.”
She even used to coach track at Selbyville Middle School and also founded a Girls on the Run program.
Kreger said she is proud to be Teacher of the Year and was surprised she won.
“The day they came in to announce it was kind of funny… The fifth grade, we have a fundraiser for Lolli-grams every year, and we were handing out Lolli-grams that day. The two people giving out the award came into the classroom with balloons, and I actually taught the one woman’s son. I thought, ‘That’s kind of cool, bringing her son balloons for Valentine’s day, but they are green and gold — that’s weird.’ The kids were looking at me laughing, and they said, ‘We would like to congratulate you.’”
Kreger said she loves working at Lord Baltimore.
“Everyone in that school is totally invested. Our decisions are always based on what’s best for kids. We look out for the students, and we openly communicate with families. It’s just a very welcoming place.”