Sarah Kraushaar of Frankford has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Albright College, the college announced this week. Kraushaar earned the honor despite all classes transitioning online after Spring Break, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A graduate of Indian River High School, Kraushaar studied Religious Studies with a minor in Holocaust Studies during the spring semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three letter-graded courses during a semester.
Located in Reading, Pa., Albright enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates and 700 adult learners and graduate students.