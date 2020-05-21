Sarah Marie Kraushaar of Frankford recently earned her bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, at Albright College. A graduate of Indian River High School, Kraushaar studied religious studies at the college, with a minor in Holocaust Studies.
Although an in-person commencement ceremony is planned for a later date, the college planned to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a live degree conferral on May 17, followed by a virtual cap toss across social media, via #Albright2020.
Kraushaar was also named a Jacob Albright Scholar. She was one of 27 members of Albright College’s Class of 2020 named lifetime Jacob Albright Society members this spring. Established in 1982, the Jacob Albright Society includes Albright graduates with a grade point average of 3.85 or higher, who have completed at least half their course work at the college.
Founded in 1856, Albright College is located in Reading, Pa., and enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates and 700 adult learners and graduate students.