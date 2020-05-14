Sarah Kraushaar of Ocean View has earned year-end recognition for academic work at Albright College. Kraushaar is studying religious studies at Albright and is a graduate of Indian River High School.
Kraushaar has earned the Department of Religious Studies Award and the Lion Diplomat Award.
The Department of Religious Studies Award is given to a junior or senior who combines strong academic performance in religious studies with a high level of personal integrity and dedication to the welfare of others. This year’s award is dedicated to the memory of Samuel Burlacu of the Class of 2011, “who will always be remembered in the department for his passionate curiosity, charming smile and affable collegiality.”
The Lion Diplomat Award is given to senior members for their commitment to the ideals and traditions of Albright College and for their service to the college and the Alumni Association.
Founded in 1856, Albright College is located in Reading, Pa., and enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates, and 700 adult learners and graduate students.