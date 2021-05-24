The Knights of Columbus, Council #9053, recently awarded Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School kindergarten teacher Joanne Curry with their 2021 Teacher of the Year Award. The award ceremony, which usually occurs annually, will not take place this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Curry has served in MBS’s ministry of faith and academics as a kindergarten teacher since 2004 and was one of its first employees, starting the year MBS opened, in 2003.
“We are pleased to hold Mrs. Curry up as an example of the excellence and dedication that are found in our teachers and assistants,” said MBS Director of Admissions & Advancement Amanda Evans.
In nominating Curry, one of her colleagues wrote about the professionalism that she Curry exhibits, saying, “Mrs. Curry creates a positive structured classroom environment that is conducive to learning. She establishes effective rules for classroom behavior, and observes, evaluates and records students’ academic and social progress.”
Another colleague wrote, “Joanne is one the most kind, compassionate and wonderful teachers on our staff. She always goes above and beyond for her students, and she is often found at school on the weekends. She is someone I look up to and strive to emulate.”
“Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is truly blessed to have Mrs. Curry as a member of our faculty. We thank God for the many talents and gifts that she shares with students and staff each day,” said Evans.
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is a pre-K3 through eighth-grade school located at 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin, MD 21811. For information about admissions, contact Amanda Evans at (410) 208-1600.