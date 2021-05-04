Thea Knapp of Millsboro recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2021 Symposium for Scholarship & Creativity.
Knapp was named as an Outstanding Student in Foreign Languages—Japanese.
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time. The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay was established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay. The University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay.