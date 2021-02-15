Thea Knapp of Millsboro has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn that achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay.