Thea Knapp of Millsboro was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay, the university announced this week. To earn the achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay was established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay.