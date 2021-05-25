Thea Knapp of Millsboro has graduated from the University of Findlay, the university announced this week. Knapp received a bachelor’s degree in Japanese. She graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Knapp was invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2020-2021.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay was established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay. The University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay.