Thea Knapp of Millsboro, a student at University of Findlay, recently competed in the virtual 2021 annual Ohio Japanese Speech Contest, the university announced this week. Kanpp achieved third place in the contest.
Hosted by the Japan-America Society of Central Ohio (JASCO), the annual contest offers an opportunity for Japanese-language learners to showcase their achievements. UF students competed against students from University of Toledo, the Ohio State University and THK Accelerated Japanese for Professional Development Program.
“We are very proud of the students’ hard work and beautiful messages coming out of their heart in Japanese,” said Hiroaki Kawamura, associate professor of Japanese and director of modern language.
For more information on the University’s Japanese program, visit the webpage at https://www.findlay.edu/arts-humanities-social-sciences/language-culture/japanese.