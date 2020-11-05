November is Kindergarten Registration Awareness Month, and the Indian River School District is currently conducting electronic kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year.
Registration documents for incoming kindergarten students can be found online at irsd.net by clicking on the blue Registration button on the district homepage. Documents can be filled out and submitted electronically to each school. Parents will receive a confirmation e-mail from the school once the registration documents have been received.
Kindergarten registration is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021. Parents registering their child must also submit electronic copies of an original birth certificate, proof of immunization and proof of residency.
Parents who do not know which school their child will be attending should visit Delaware’s school locator website at https://schoollocator.doe.k12.de.us.
Parents who wish to apply for school choice must first register their child at his or her home school and then apply for school choice at www.schoolchoicede.org. The application period for school choice opened on Nov. 2.
Parents who cannot access the online registration system should contact their child’s school to arrange the pick-up and drop-off of paper documents. They should not visit the school in person unless they’ve made prior arrangements to pick up or drop off documents.
To further assist parents with preparing their children for kindergarten, the district has created a special “Countdown to Kindergarten” webpage that provides information and activities for the weeks and months leading up to the child’s first day of school. To access this webpage, visit www.irsdearlylearning.net/kindergartencountdown.