Kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year is under way in the Indian River School District. Registration for all schools is now being conducted electronically.
Registration documents can be found online at https://www.irsd.net/parents___students/registration or by clicking on the blue Registration button on the district homepage at irsd.net. Documents can be filled out and submitted electronically to each school. Parents will receive a confirmation e-mail from the school once the registration documents have been received.
Kindergarten registration is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021. Parents registering their child must also submit electronic copies of an original birth certificate, proof of immunization and proof of residency.
The district will host two virtual kindergarten registration tutorials in the coming weeks:
- Wednesday, June 9, at 9 a.m.
- Thursday, June 17, at 4 p.m.
Zoom links for the sessions are available on the district website at irsd.net.
Parents who cannot access the online registration system should contact their child’s school to arrange the pick-up and drop-off of paper documents. Parents can also mail registration documents to the school addresses provided on the district website.
Parents who do not know which school their child will be attending can visit Delaware’s school locator website at https://schoollocator.doe.k12.de.us.
Parents should also note that these registration procedures should also be used for new students entering the district in Grades 1-12 in 2021.